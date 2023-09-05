Watch: Why Maham Aamir didn’t change her name after marriage to Faizan Sheikh?

Actor Maham Aamir, wife of actor-host Faizan Sheikh, revealed the reason why she didn’t change her surname after marriage.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In a recent appearance on ARY Zindagi’s talk show, ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, Maham Aamir was asked whether it was her or her husband’s decision not to adopt his surname after marriage, to which she shared that they never had a discussion around it.

“Faizan never had an objection to it nor did I ever feel the need to change my name, so I didn’t,” Aamir explained.

Further recalling an incident, the ‘Shehnai’ actor shared that she did get her name changed on the NIC (National Identity Card) when her daughter was born because someone had told her that it is mandatory for the B-Form of the child. “Eventually, when we went for the procedure, I got to know that there is no such requirement, so I went back and got my name changed again,” she told the host.

“So within a span of two months, I changed the name thrice,” Aamir quipped.

Moreover, she also divulged that her birth name is Ayesha and Maham was her nickname initially.

For the unversed, Maham Aamir got married to Faizan Sheikh in 2018 and they became parents to a daughter, Hadiya Faizan, in December 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maham Aamir (@mahamaaamir)

Meanwhile, Sheikh is currently participating in the ongoing season 2 of the reality show ‘Tamasha’.

Hosted by seasoned actor Adnan Siddiqui, the show started with 14 contestants last month and Sheikh along with Ali Sikander, Danish Maqsood, Neha Khan, Rana Asif, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza, Michelle Mumtaz, Natasha Ali and Omer Shahzad are still in the running to bag the winner trophy and prize money.

Aruba Mirza gets a surprise in ‘Tamasha 2’