Aruba Mirza gets a surprise in ‘Tamasha 2’

Actor and contestant on the ongoing second season of the reality show ‘Tamasha’, Aruba Mirza got an emotional surprise from the makers.

In episode 25 of the reality show ‘Tamasha 2’, the ‘Meray Hi Rehna’ actor got a surprise when her daughter, Areesha visited the house.

After meeting the contestants other than her mom in the house, the young girl hid herself in the kitchen, so as to surprise Mirza later. The celebrity was stunned to see her daughter after four weeks and immediately hugged her. Both of them got emotional and broke into tears.

Later she introduced Areesha to her fellow contestants.

It is pertinent to mention that Mirza has been saved from this week’s elimination after winning the task, while, Neha Khan, Rana Asif, Junaid Niazi, Michelle Mumtaz, Natasha Ali and Danish Maqsood are nominated.

‘Tamasha 2’, hosted by ace actor Adnan Siddiqui, started earlier this month with 14 contestants.

Actor Nida Firdous was the first one to get eliminated, followed by Zainab Reza, Adnan Hussain and Amber Khan, while, Ali Sikander, Danish Maqsood, Neha Khan, Rana Asif, Faizan Sheikh, Junaid Niazi, Aruba Mirza, Michelle Mumtaz, Natasha Ali and Omer Shahzad are currently in the running to bag the winner trophy and prize money.

