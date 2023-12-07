WATCH: How to fake cheek dimples with makeup?

Envy that dimpled smile of Hania Aamir, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone? A quick fix is right here for you. Learn to create fake dimples on cheeks using only a few makeup products.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

A dimple [or gelasin] is an anomaly of the muscle, a small natural indentation in the cheek which appears when the individual smiles. It can appear on just one or sometimes both cheeks of an individual. While dimples are completely natural and often genetic, surgical and cosmetic procedures have been introduced in recent times, known as dimpleplasty, by which an individual can get artificial dimples, with the help of a small incision inside the cheek. The entire procedure takes around 30 minutes to complete and is performed under local anaesthesia.

However, if you do not want to undergo that hassle, watch the video below to learn a quick hack for creating fake dimples, only using makeup.

In a recent outing on ARY Digital’s morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ with host Nida Yasir, renowned makeup artist and educator Beenish Parvez, shared how you can create fake dimples on cheeks by drawing parallel lines using a dark contour shade and a light concealer, and blending it well.

The makeup artist suggests that the technique can be followed either with liquid, cream products or makeup pencils, for best results, and blend it using a flat makeup brush, followed by a small sponge.

Have you tried this hack? Did it work for you?

Want glowing skin and healthy hair? Try these celebs-approved DIYs