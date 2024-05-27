Fake cops loot foreign national in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: In a shocking incident, fake cops looted a foreign national woman in the F-6 Supermarket of Islamabad’s diplomatic enclave, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, two men, posing as police officers, stopped the woman for checking and snatched £500 and other valuables.

Sources said that the fake police personnel were not wearing uniforms when they stopped the foreign national woman.

Later, the Kohsar Police Station personnel arrived at the spot of the incident, further investigation is underway.

In a separate incident, a foreign woman was allegedly raped by a security guard, deployed for her security, in Islamabad’s G-6/4 area.

According to FIR registered with Abbpara police station, a security guard, who was deployed for the security of a foreign national woman, raped her and fled the scene.

Later, the federal police claimed to have arrested the man accused of raping the foreign national in Islamabad.

The then IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the accused – identified as Muhammad Safeer – worked as a security guard in a private company.

Giving details of the incident, the IG Islamabad said that the arrested accused raped the foreign national on June 6 and fled away. “A case was registered against the accused at Aabpara police station,” he added.