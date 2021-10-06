Man who made fake COVID vaccination entry of Ishaq Dar arrested

MULTAN: A vaccinator who made a fake entry of former finance minister Ishaq Dar getting COVID jab at a Multan facility has been apprehended and handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), ARY NEWS reported.

The district administration arrested the dispenser at the Multan health facility, Aashiq, after it emerged that he made a fake entry in the name of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who is currently in London.

The man in question has been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been launched against him. “The criminal negligence of Aashiq Hussain will be investigated,” the Multan’s district administration said adding that strict monitoring of COVID vaccination entry system is underway.

The administration further said that the health department has also been apprised regarding the fake entry.

It is to be mentioned here that former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who has been staying in London for years, has also been administered Covid vaccine in Multan yesterday, according to a fake entry in the vaccination data.

Earlier, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had received Covid vaccine jab in Pakistan despite being in London, in what was the third fake entry of the COVID vaccination in his name.

The fake entries of Nawaz Sharif getting vaccinated have become a headache for the Punjab health department after it emerged that a third fake entry of the PML-N supremo getting Covid jab entered in the vaccination portal from a health facility in Khairpur Tamewali area of Bahawalpur district.

The record showed that the former premier received the Covid shot of Sinovac on October 04.

