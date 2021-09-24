Nawaz’s fake Covid vaccine entry: ‘Ward servant, chowkidar assigned immunisation task’

LAHORE: A three-member committee constituted to investigate the fake entry of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Covid-19 vaccination has revealed that a ward servant and a chowkidar were assigned the “very important” task of immunisation at the Kot Khwaja vaccination centre.

The Punjab government ordered a probe after the vaccination centre at the Kot Khwaja Hospital registered a Covid-19 vaccine on the CNIC of the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The probe committee compiled a report after recording statements of the doctors and paramedical staff concerned and examining the relevant documents and circumstantial evidence.

“There is a serious lack of supervision by the Medical Superintendent (MS) and Additional MS (Focal Person of Covid-19 Vaccination in the hospital),” the panel noted in the report.

It said no proper staff was deputed to oversee the process of immunisation and online data entry of Covid-19 vaccination at the vaccination centre.

” And the very important task of immunization was assigned to the Ward Servant (BS-02) and Chowkidar (BS-01) of the hospital, which is an intolerable act of grave negligence at the end of Medical Superintendent and Additional Medical Superintendent (Emergency)/ Focal Person for Covid-19 of the hospital,” read the report.

It recommended that seven officials, including MS of the health facility Ahmad Nadeem, Additional MS Dr Munir Ahmad, receipt clerk Naveed Altaf, nurse Saba Riaz, ward servant Adil Rafique, and chowkidar Abu Ul Hassan be put under suspension.