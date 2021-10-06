Fake entries show Late Kulsoom Nawaz, Ishaq Dar also vaccinated

LAHORE: After fake Covid vaccine entry under Nawaz Sharif’s name entries of vaccination of Late Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and former finance minister Ishaq Dar have also surfaced, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The entry of two doses of Sinovac vaccine administered to Late Kulsoom Nawaz according to fake entry in the vaccination portal. The fake entry of vaccination to Kulsum Nawaz was registered on Tuesday, October 05.

It is to be mentioned here that former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who has been staying in London for years, has also been administered Covid vaccine in Multan yesterday, according to a fake entry in the vaccination data.

Earlier, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had received Covid vaccine jab in Pakistan despite being in London, in what was the third fake entry of the COVID vaccination in his name.

The fake entries of Nawaz Sharif getting vaccinated have become a headache for the Punjab health department after it emerged that a third fake entry of the PML-N supremo getting Covid jab entered in the vaccination portal from a health facility in Khairpur Tamewali area of Bahawalpur district.

The record showed that the former premier received the Covid shot of Sinovac on October 04.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that a fake COVID vaccine entry was made using the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Lahore.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has been living in London since 2019, received PakVac-CanSino dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a medical facility in Lahore, said Punjab primary and secondary health department.

The fake vaccination entry was made on October 3, which record was deleted soon after the entry. The health department has announced to forward a separate plea to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to probe the matter.

Similarly, Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was administered the first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine at the Khwaja Saeed vaccination centre on September 23, according to the fake registration on the Nadra portal.

