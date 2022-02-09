Fake housing schemes: LHC bars media from airing advertisement

LAHORE: Print and electronic media have been barred from advertising fake housing schemes by the Lahore High Court (LHC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Hearing a case related to unregistered housing schemes, the Lahore High Court (LHC) bench directed media not to air advertisements without a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The court directed to put NOC numbers and the QR codes on the advertisements of the housing schemes so that it can be ensured that the scheme is genuine and not a fake one.

The bench remarked no one will be allowed to loot the money of the people under the name of fraud housing schemes. The chief planner LDA informed the court that cases against 14 fake housing schemes have been registered and action is currently underway.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) asked the chief planner Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to implement court orders within seven days.

Earlier, a division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had dismissed a bail petition filed by a man involved in a Rs86 million scam. Faiz Ahmad is accused of selling plots in a forged housing scheme near Pattoki, Punjab.

