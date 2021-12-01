DG SBCA served notice over illegal construction in private housing society

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notice to the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director-general and a private housing society in an illegal construction case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a case against the illegal construction in a private housing society in Karachi. The SHC judge ordered concerned authorities to immediately take action against the illegal constructions.

In the petition, it was stated that illegal constructions were present adjacent to the Baloch Colony bridge.

The lawyer said that 20 per cent area of the road was also included in a five-storey building, whereas, a PMT was also being installed outside the petitioner’s house after occupying the road.

Later, the high court served notice to the SBCA DG and the private housing society and directed to submit their reply in the case.

Earlier on November 25, the SHC had summoned the list of names of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officers who were allegedly involved in approving the illegal constructions.

The SHC had taken a major decision to take action against the continuation of illegal constructions as it directed the concerned authorities to identify the responsible SBCA officers.

The high court had summoned documents related to illegal construction in Nazimabad Number 5 and its current status. It had been directed to produce a list of SBCA officers who were deputed at the time of the illegal construction.

It is important to mention here that a petition was filed to the SHC against the illegal construction of a five-storey building including shops despite the approval of a ground-plus-one floor structure.

