Fake journalists arrested for blackmailing woman in Karachi

KARACHI: Karachi police on Friday claimed to arrested three fake journalists including a woman for allegedly blackmailing a citizens, ARY News reported.

According to the police officials, all three accused – in the guise of media persons – allegedly demanding extortion and harassing a woman.

The police claimed that the arrested accused had allegedly already taken Rs 49,000 by blackmailing the woman and was asking for more money.

On the complaint of the woman, the Rizvia Society police caught the accused red-handed when they came to the woman’s house to collect the extortion money.

In a similar incident, the officials of the Quaidabad police station arrested seven fake journalists who were allegedly demanding extortion from a doctor in Karachi.

Police officials told the media that the arrested men posing as journalists were demanding extortion money from a doctor.

The gang of the fake journalists were caught by the area residents and later handed over to the police. Police said that all of them were wearing media cards while committing the crime.

A case was registered against the fake journalists over the complaint of Dr Arshad at the local police station.

