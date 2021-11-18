Fake journalists demanding extortion from doctor arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The officials of the Quaidabad police station have arrested seven fake journalists who were allegedly demanding extortion from a doctor in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Police officials told the media that the arrested men posing as journalists were demanding extortion money from a doctor.

The gang of the fake journalists were caught by the area residents and later handed over to the police. Police said that all of them were wearing media cards while committing the crime.

A case was registered against the fake journalists over the complaint of Dr Arshad at the local police station.

Earlier in October, Mobina Town police had conducted a raid and arrested a ‘fake Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) sub-inspector’ in Karachi.

Police had said that the accused used to threaten citizens by calling himself a CTD sub-inspector to receive extortion. The arrested man was identified as Syed Imad Masood. Police had said that a case was registered against Masood.

In August, Gulberg police officials had arrested a man who introduced himself as ‘Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West’ during a snap checking in Karachi.

The fake police officer had been arrested by the cops of Gulberg police station in Karachi’s District East during a snap checking. Police had said that the accused named Rifat Iqbal introduced himself as DIG West.

The man was immediately arrested by the cops and registered a case against him. They added that the accused was involved in swindling money from citizens. Police had said that a woman also registered a complaint against the fake DIG.