Gulberg police arrest fake ‘DIG West’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Gulberg police officials claimed to have arrested a man who introduced himself as ‘Deputy Inspector General (DIG) West’ during a snap checking in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A fake police officer has been arrested by the cops of Gulberg police station in Karachi’s District East during a snap checking. Police said that the accused named Rifat Iqbal introduced himself as DIG West.

The man was immediately arrested by the cops and registered a case against him. They added that the accused was involved in swindling money from citizens.

Police said that a woman had also registered a complaint against the fake DIG.

In December last year, police officials had arrested a fake police party of five persons during a raid conducted at Sabri Chowk in Karachi’s Mominabad neighbourhood.

Police officials had said that five fake cops including a person impersonating a station house officer (SHO) were arrested in the raid. The detainees were involved in many cases of abduction and extortion.

The alleged criminals had been caught red-handed while taking extortion and looting citizens in the area. The arrested men were identified as Ahsan Farooqui, Faizan, Shehbaz, Kashif and Shahid. It emerged that one of the group, Ahsan Farooqui, was posing himself as a station house officer (SHO).

During the interrogation, it was revealed that the accused men were trafficking drugs besides protecting the culprits involved in the business of narcotics.