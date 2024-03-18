Fake NAB chairman arrested for extorting money in Lahore

The intelligence wing of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested an impostor, pretending to be chairman of NAB, along with his accomplice in Lahore, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the intelligence wing of NAB Lahore has arrested the fraudster along with his accomplice on the charge of blackmailing the citizens and receiving huge amount of money by pretending to be the chairman of the accountability bureau.

As per the NAB’s spokesperson, complaints have been lodged against two individuals, Awais Zahoor and Aamir Zahoor, for allegedly misusing the name of a senior NAB officer to extort money.

These individuals are accused of intimidating citizens and subjecting them to undue pressure. The spokesperson has directed for prompt action to be taken in response to these allegations.

NAB Lahore Intelligence Wing, acting on these orders, arrested the two accused red-handed and handed them over to Chung police station for further investigation.

The spokesperson further stated that the accused are close brothers who used to extort money by threatening the target.