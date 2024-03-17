NAB’s deputy director arrested on corruption charges

KARACHI-The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested its Deputy Director for allegedly facilitating the accused persons nominated in embezzlement cases in exchange for money, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the NAB Karachi and Islamabad chapters in a joint action arrested its Deputy Director Imran Shaikh on the charges of taking bribes from the accused arrested on charges of corruption and embezzlement.

The corruption watchdog has obtained a one-day transit remand of Deputy Director Imran Shaikh who will be shifted to Islamabad on Monday.

Earlier on February 16, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 15 suspects including seven officers of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and Passport Immigration in a case pertaining to the issuance of fake Pakistani passports to Afghan nationals

According to details, three Assistant Director Passport Immigration, and four NADRA officers have been arrested by the FIA.

The sources said that four agents and five Afghan nationals were also arrested in the operation.

The FIA has taken action on complaints received from NADRA and the Passport Office.