Fake news, visuals shared on social media after May 9 arrests: police

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Friday rejected the ‘baseless propaganda’ on ‘mistreatment of prisoners’, claiming that fake news and visuals were shared on social media after the May 9 arrests, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the law enforcement agency termed the ‘viral photos and videos’ of May 9 events ‘false’, saying that the visuals that were shared on social media are old.

“The pictures of incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh were linked to May 9 events,” Punjab police said, adding that the ‘negative campaign’ was launched to “mislead the citizens and defame the institution”.

The police claimed that action will be taken against the “preparators of false propaganda” under Cyber Crime Act. “Miscreants involved in defaming national institutions will be brought to justice”, they added.

Moreover, the police have decided to arrest the miscreants involved in defaming national institutions. In this regard, the law enforcers have contacted Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for ‘relevant action’.

The police, along with other law enforcement agencies, are actively monitoring social media channels to identify individuals who engage in activities that violate the law and contribute to social unrest.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.