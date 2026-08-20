Fake teachers recruited, salaries with drawn in Sindh's Mirpurkhas

KARACHI: The Sindh School Education and Literacy Department has uncovered the alleged fraudulent induction of six fake Secondary School Teachers (BS-16) in Mirpurkhas district and the illegal drawal of salaries in their names.

In a letter addressed to the Accountant General, Sindh, Karachi, and District Accounts Officers in Mirpurkhas, the School Education and Literacy Department requested an inquiry into the alleged fraudulent appointments and illegal payment of salaries to the purported teachers.

According to the department, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Director General (HR&T), School Education and Literacy Department, to examine the case.

After reviewing the available record and other relevant issues, the meeting decided that the personal IDs of the six individuals identified as fake Secondary School Teachers (BS-16) should be closed immediately and payment of their salaries stopped forthwith.

The individuals were identified as Mir Fahad Ali, Anil Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Abida Parveen, Zahid Ali and Arshad Ali.

According to the department, Mir Fahad Ali, Anil Kumar, Shahrukh Khan and Abida Parveen were allegedly inducted as Secondary School Teachers (BS-16) under the Cost Centre TEO (ES&HS) Female, Mirpurkhas, while Zahid Ali and Arshad Ali were allegedly inducted under the Male Mirpurkhas cost centre.

The department said the fake teachers had allegedly been allotted personal IDs despite their fraudulent induction. Its IT section also reportedly generated barcodes for fake offer orders before assigning personal IDs to the individuals.

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The department has asked the Accountant General Sindh to centralise and block the personal IDs of the six individuals on the recommendations of the inquiry committee and recover any salaries illegally drawn in their names.

The department has declared the appointments of all six individuals fraudulent and sought immediate action to prevent further payments.