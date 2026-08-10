Fake visa website in Pakistan leads to ministry issuing alert
- By Muhammad Abuzar Usama -
- Aug 10, 2026
AAResize
The public is hereby informed that a fraudulent website is claiming to offer online visa applications and visa verification for Kyrgyzstan:
Do not use this website
Do not use this website for any visa applications, verifications, payments, or for submitting personal information.
Precautionary Instructions
Use only the official Kyrgyzstan visa portal or the verified website of its consulate.
Never Enter personal information on any thing
Never enter your passport number, ID card number, or bank/credit card information on unverified websites.
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Report suspicious Link
Report suspicious links to the respective authorities and avoid sharing them with others.