Fake visa website in Pakistan leads to ministry issuing alert

The public is hereby informed that a fraudulent website is claiming to offer online visa applications and visa verification for Kyrgyzstan:

Fake website address:

Do not use this website

Do not use this website for any visa applications, verifications, payments, or for submitting personal information.

Precautionary Instructions

Use only the official Kyrgyzstan visa portal or the verified website of its consulate.

Never Enter personal information on any thing

Never enter your passport number, ID card number, or bank/credit card information on unverified websites.

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Report suspicious Link

Report suspicious links to the respective authorities and avoid sharing them with others.