Fakhar Zaman opens up on Babar’s batting number in Champions Trophy

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has shared his views on Babar Azam’s batting number in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

While Fakhar Zaman made a return to the Pakistan squad for the tri-nation series and the following Champions Trophy 2025, the side’s regular opener Saim Ayub was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle fracture.

At the time of the squad’s announcement, national selector Asad Shafiq said that Fakhar’s opening partner could be either Babar Azam or Saud Shakeel depending on conditions, opposition and match strategy.

Now, Fakhar Zaman has shared his views on the star batter’s likely elevation to the top in the batting order for the Champions Trophy 2025.

During a PCB podcast, the left-handed batter maintained that batting order did not matter to a player of Babar’s calibre.

“I believe he will perform well as an opener and make things easier for me,” Fakhar Zaman said.

Pertinent to note here that the Men in Green have been placed in Group A of the Champions Trophy 2025 alongside India, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Pakistan will begin their campaign with the tournament opener against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

They will then face India in the highly-anticipated PAK vs IND match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23.

Pakistan will play their third and final group match in Rawalpindi against Bangladesh on February 27.

However, the national side will compete in a tri-nation series involving New Zealand and South Africa before the tournament.

Pakistan squad for tri-nation series, Champions Trophy 2025:

Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi.