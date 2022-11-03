Fakhar Zaman out of T20 World Cup with knee injury

Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to a knee injury just hours before they face South Africa in Sydney with their T20 World Cup hopes on the line.

Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris has been included in Pakistan’s squad.

Muhammad Haris was approved as a replacement by the ICC’s technical committee after Zaman was ruled out of the tournament with posterior cruciate ligament damage in his right knee.

The left-handed batter had come to Australia carrying a knee injury, which he aggravated during their match against the Netherlands on Sunday.

Fakhar Zaman was not originally part of Pakistan’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup because of his knee problems and came in as a risky late replacement for legspinner Usman Qadir.

Earlier, fast bowler Naseem Shah said what happened is now past and they are focusing on the future fixtures and focusing to showcase best performances in the upcoming matches.

