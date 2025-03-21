Fakhar Zaman praises Hasan Nawaz for blistering T20I century

Pakistan’s opening left-handed batsman Fakhar Zaman Friday praised newcomer Hasan Nawaz for a blistering T20I century against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I in Auckland.

Nawaz smashed a 44-ball century to become Pakistan’s fastest century scorer in T20Is.

Fakhar Zaman took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise the 22-year-old Hasan Nawaz for a commanding ton against the KIWIs, while chasing over a mammoth 205-run target to remain alive in the 5-match series.

“Incredibly proud of Pakistan’s performance today. This is the type of intent and mindset that is needed to chase big totals! Have always seen and believed in Hassan Nawaz’s calibre, to score a century in T20i that too in your debut series just shows what he is capable of. A youngster to look forward to! Crucial contributions by Muhammad Haris and Agha Salman in this phenomenal win. Series is ours boys, lets do this

Pakistan Zindabad.,” Fakhar Zaman posted on X.

In a thrilling display of batting prowess, Hasan Nawaz achieved his century in a mere 44 deliveries, shattering Babar Azam’s previous record of 49 balls against South Africa in 2021.

This remarkable feat not only etched his name in the record books but also propelled Pakistan to their second-highest chase in T20 cricket.

Pakistan’s highest chase in T20 cricket remains the 208/3 against West Indies in Karachi in 2021.

The Green Shirts chased down the target with an impressive 24 balls to spare, marking their best performance in terms of balls left while pursuing a 200-plus target.