Hasan Nawaz smashes fastest T20I century for Pakistan

Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by nine wickets in the third T20 international, narrowing the Kiwis’ lead to 2-1 as Hasan Nawaz remained the hero of the match with a stunning 44-ball century.

Chasing a mammoth 205, Pakistan effortlessly achieved the winning runs, losing just one wicket and finishing four overs ahead of schedule.

The opening duo of Mohammad Haris and Hasan Nawaz provided a blistering start to Pakistan’s run chase, accumulating 74 runs until Mohammad Haris fell on the penultimate delivery of the batting powerplay.

After Mohammad Haris’ departure, captain Salman Ali Agha joined forces with Hasan Nawaz, and the duo forged an unbroken 133-run partnership, guiding Pakistan to a thrilling triumph.

Read More: Hasan Nawaz’s heroics help Pakistan thrash New Zealand in 3rd T20I

Hasan Nawaz was adjudged player of the match for his blasting century studded with seven sixes and 10 fours. He remained unbeaten on 105 runs of just 45 deliveries.

Captain Salman Ali Agha also smashed a fifty as he hammered two sixes and six fours for his 31-ball 51.

Records broken

In a thrilling display of batting prowess, Hasan Nawaz achieved his century in a mere 44 deliveries, shattering Babar Azam’s previous record of 49 balls against South Africa in 2021

This remarkable feat not only etched his name in the record books but also propelled Pakistan to their second-highest chase in T20 cricket.

Pakistan’s highest chase in T20 cricket remains the 208/3 against West Indies in Karachi in 2021.

The Green Shirts chased down the target with an impressive 24 balls to spare, marking their best performance in terms of balls left while pursuing a 200-plus target.

This is also highest match aggregate in a T20I match involving Pakistan and New Zealand as both teams collectively scored 411 runs.