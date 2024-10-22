Fakhar Zaman responds to PCB’s show-cause notice over Babar Azam remarks

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman has formally responded to the show-cause notice issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over his post about Babar Azam.

Fakhar Zaman criticised the decision to drop Babar Azam from the Pakistan squad for the remaining two Tests against England.

“It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively,” Zaman wrote in a post on X.

“If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them,” he added.

Following that, he was issued a show-cause notice by the board asking clarification regarding his tweet.

“Babar Azam is one of the best batters in the world, and that’s why I felt compelled to express my opinion,” Fakhar clarified in reply to show-cause notice. “I believe Babar Azam deserved a chance during tough times, reflecting on the PCB’s central contract as a fellow player.”

“The PCB is our institution, and we will continue to respect it,” he concluded.

Earlier, reports suggest that Fakhar Zaman, reportedly dealing with fitness issues, is likely to be dropped from Pakistan squad for Australia series.