The Pakistan cricket team has suffered an early setback ahead of its upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, scheduled to begin on 30 May, with Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub ruled out of selection due to injuries.

According to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), both players are currently undergoing rehabilitation and recovery under the close supervision of the board’s medical staff.

The PCB extended its best wishes to the two cricketers for a swift recovery, adding that an updated assessment regarding player fitness and the squad composition will be released in due course.

The development comes as Pakistan finalises preparations for the highly anticipated ODI series against Australia.

The ODI series will commence on Saturday, 30 May, with the first ODI taking place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played on 2 and 4 June, respectively, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

For the unversed, it will be Australia’s first bilateral ODI series in Pakistan since March-April 2022. The series is a continuation of Australia’s tour of Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January and February, where Pakistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep over them.

Pakistan-Australia Series schedule

30 May – First ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

2 June – Second ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 June – Third ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore