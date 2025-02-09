Fakhar Zaman says he almost missed Champions Trophy 2017 final

Pakistan opening batter Fakhar Zaman has revealed that he almost missed the Champions Trophy 2017 final against India.

The left-handed batter scored 114 off 106 balls to set Pakistan on their way to 338 for four in 50 overs.

However, the Pakistan batter has now revealed that he was not sure about his participation in the final against India.

“I was not well the day before the game. I even talked to Mickey Arthur [then Pakistan Men’s head coach] and said I won’t be able to play the game,” Fakhar recalled.

According to the Pakistan batter, Arthur convinced him to play the inning even if it meant that he scored a golden duck.

“He said you go out there and get a duck first ball, it doesn’t matter, you have to play that game. I managed to play but I remember that I didn’t sleep well that night and he forced me to play. I’m pleased he did!” Fakhar Zaman said.

The left-handed batter also reflected on the game-changing reprieve he got early in his inning.

Fakhar Zaman edged a Jasprit Bumrah deliver to the wicketkeeper after scoring just three runs, however, he was deemed not out after a no-ball check.

“I had been talking to Shadab (Khan) and somebody got out on a no-ball when we were watching a game. I said ‘I’d love to get out to a no-ball’. I just said it randomly because whenever you get out, I always look to the umpire hoping they will say ‘wait while we check the no-ball’ and nothing happens and I end up back in the dressing room,” he said.

Recalling his dismissal on a no-ball, Fakhar Zaman said that he almost made it to the dugout when he was called back to the crease.

“I was halfway back and when I saw that, I was 100 percent sure it was a no-ball. After that, I thought maybe it’s my day,” he added.

For his swashbuckling inning, Fakhar Zaman was named the Player of the Match as Pakistan won the Champions Trophy 2017 final by 180 runs.