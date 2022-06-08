Fakhir Shakir posted as Hyderabad administrator

HYDERABAD: The Sindh government has posted Fakhir Shakir, an officer of BS-19, Sindh Local Government Department as Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), ARY News reported on Wednesday citing sources.

Sources have told ARY News that Fakhir Shakir was transferred and posted as new Administrator of Hyderabad while Shoaib Ahmed Malik has proceeded on leave.

Fakhir Shakir has previously served as Municipal Commissioner in Hyderabad, sources said, adding that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has suggested Fakhir’s name for the post.

Earlier, it was reported that MQM-P has put forth its new demands for administrative posts in local bodies. According to details, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other ministers in Karachi.

During the meeting, the issue of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) participation in local bodies came under discussion. Bilawal Bhutto was apprised of the new demands put forward by MQM-P.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P has sought administrator posts in three districts including Karachi and Hyderabad. MQM-P has demanded administrator posts in three districts – Central, West and East, sources added.

