MQM-P tabled new demands for administrative posts: sources

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has put forth its new demands for administrative posts in local bodies, ARY News reported on Sunday citing sources.

According to details, Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto met Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other ministers in Karachi today.

During the meeting, the issue of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) participation in local bodies came under discussion. Bilawal Bhutto was apprised of the new demands put forward by MQM-P.

Sources told ARY News that MQM-P has sought administrator posts in three districts including Karachi and Hyderabad. MQM-P has demanded administrator posts in three districts – Central, West and East, sources added.

Meanwhile, the PPP Chairman directed Murad Ali Shah to meet the top leadership of MQM-P and resolve issues. The talks between MQM-P and PPP will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. in the Chief Minister’s House

The meeting also discussed the new local government system and the holding of local body elections in the province. The foreign minister was also apprised of the water shortage and load shedding in Sindh. Bilawal Bhutto has also directed to bring a balanced and good local government system in the province immediately.

Earlier, it was reported that differences emerged between MQM-P, a key member of the ruling alliance, and PPP over the powers of Mayor Karachi.

According to details, MQM-P has expressed its disappointment over the Mayor’s power to ruling party of Sindh, the Pakistan People’s Party.

MQM-P convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui asserted that PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari wants to give them a powerless Mayor. “Such mayor does not even have the power to pick garbage,” he added.

