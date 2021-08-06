Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan are a beautiful couple, says Hira Mani

Hira Mani and husband Salman Saqib (aka Mani) think Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir make a beautiful couple, and Hira even has something special planned with Falak!

Appearing on the Good Morning Pakistan show with their family, the couple sat down to talk to host Nida Yasir about a myriad of things about their life together, including their love for celeb couple Falak and Sarah.

Through the course of the show, Hira mentioned how much she admires Falak’s tradition of giving his wife Sarah one rose a day, and when, as a part of a segment, the host asked what is one complaint that Hira has from her husband, Mani said that she complains about him not getting her flowers and gajras like Falak.

The conversation then drifted to how everyone has their own way of expressing love, to which Hira added, “Mani’s support is his way of loving and today when I speak of him highly, I’ve seen girls doing that for their husbands more as well…”

Nida then recalled an old incident when Mani complimented Hira in her absence to explain that maybe his love language is different than grand gestures of love, to which Hira Mani replied, “Mani is my strength… so what if he doesn’t get me flowers?”

Following this, Mani said, “We’re not friends with a lot of people but Sarah and Falak are the best,” with Hira adding, “They are such a beautiful couple… they invited us over to their house and Sarah is so proper! The way she served us… She is a great girl, they will stay very happy InshaAllah.”

She also teased that she has something special in store in collaboration with Falak! “Falak and I are going to do something fun, which is a surprise,” she said.

Watch: