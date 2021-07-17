Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan mark anniversary with an ode to their love

Romance is not dead after all as proven by Falak Shabir who has just gone and released a song dedicated to his wife Sarah Khan on their first anniversary.

The couple, who had earlier teased a surprise for their fans on their first wedding anniversary on July 16, star together in the music video for the song, aptly titled Zindagi (Life).

The song itself is a lovely ode to the couple’s solid partnership and love for each other, with the video showing them enjoying each other’s company and fans cant get enough of their sweet chemistry.

Let’s be honest… neither can we because healthy representations of a happy marriage in this country are quite rare!

The couple’s first collab on a song has been met with largely positive reviews with the YouTube video also boasting an impressive 3+ million views!

Sarah and Falak, known for their constant displays of affection online across different social media platforms, are also ready to expand their little family – the couple is expecting their first child soon.

The couple took to Instagram on June 20 to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared similar posts on their respective profiles with pictures of Falak cradling his lady love’s pregnant belly.

“It is he who forms you in the wombs AS HE WILLS, there is no god but he: THE ALL-MIGHTY THE ALL WISE,” they wrote, quoting the Holy Quran.