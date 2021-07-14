Falak Shabir surprises Sarah Khan with gold necklace on birthday

Sarah Khan is celebrating her birthday today, July 14, and her husband Falak Shabir seems to have already made her day!

Falak and Sarah’s online PDA is no secret to their fans and followers, and naturally, on Sarah’s birthday, Falak went one step forward to please his lady love – in addition to the usual roses, he surprised her with a gold heart pendant!

Taking to Instagram to share a video of Sarah’s midnight birthday celebrations, Falak wrote, “Happy birthday wife!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

In the video, Sarah is seen in a pink outfit, standing beside stunning balloon arrangements with a neon sign in the background that reads “Happy Birthday.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Sarah took to her own Instagram to share pictures from the small birthday celebration. “I must have done something right to deserve you,” she said, tagging Falak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Sarah and Falak are also gearing up to mark their first wedding anniversary on July 16 and have already promised a surprise for their fans.

The couple, who tied the knot in July 2020 and are expecting their first child together, took to Instagram to share a video in which Falak Shabir was first heard saying, “There’s a surprise on the 16th.”

SARAH KHAN, FALAK SHABIR TEASE SURPRISE FOR FANS ON ANNIVERSARY

Sarah Khan then chimed in saying, “There’s a surprise on July 16, on our anniversary, especially for fans of Falak and I.”

Fans have since been speculating about what’s in store, with many suggesting that the couple might be planning a gender reveal of their baby for their fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

The couple announced that they are expecting their first child together last month, sharing similar posts on their respective profiles.