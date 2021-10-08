Sarah and Falak welcome baby ‘Alyana Falak’

The power couple of Pakistani media fraternity, Falak Shabir and Sarah Khan, just welcomed a baby girl.

The father took to Instagram Friday morning to break the news to his friends and fans. He uploaded a photo having the hands of both parents and the daughter. The ‘Mera Mann’ singer started off the note by wishing every one Rabi-Ul-Awal and Jummah Mubarak and went on to write, “ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay.” (ALLAH SWT has bestowed this blessing upon us on this holy day of the holy month.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK,” he said, revealing the name of the newborn.

Lastly, he paid gratitude to every one for the love and prayers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, known for their constant displays of affection online across different social media platforms took to Instagram on June 20 to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared similar posts on their respective profiles with pictures of Falak Shabir cradling his lady love’s pregnant belly.

Here’s congratulating them on such a blissful occassion.

Related: Falak Shabir, Sarah Khan mark anniversary with an ode to their love

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!