25 more fall prey to COVID-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 25 more people lost their battle against Covid-19 in Sindh and 1,466 new cases of the virus emerged during the past 24 hours in the province, ARY News reported.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 25 more patients of coronavirus died overnight.

He maintained that during the last 24 hours 1,5201 tests were conducted out of which results of 1,466 came back positive.

Of the total COVID-19 patients, 836 were in critical condition and 59 were on ventilators, he added. The chief minister said that 420 more patients of COVID-19 were recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours.

Read More: SINDH REPORTS 1,200 NEW COVID-19 CASES, EIGHT DEATHS

Earlier on July 13, at least eight more people had died from the coronavirus during the past 24 hours in sindh, bringing the province’s overall death toll from the virus to 5,621.

In a daily statement on the COVID-19 situation, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had said that 1,201 more cases of coronavirus had been reported during the same period in the province.

The chief minister had said that out of 1,201 new cases, 920 were detected in Karachi, including 273 from East, 210 from Central, 237 from South, 20 from West, 134 from Malir and 134 from Korangi district.