Fans’ anger justified after Atletico’s poor start to season, says Simeone

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said supporters had every right to feel frustrated with the team after his side were held to a 1-1 draw at home by promoted side Elche in a LaLiga match on Saturday despite taking the lead.

Rafa Mir’s equaliser cancelled out Alexander Sorloth’s early strike as Atletico, who lost at Espanyol last weekend, remained winless in the league and 13th in the standings.

Atletico, who finished third in LaLiga last season, also took the lead against Espanyol but were defeated after late strikes from Miguel Rubio and Pere Milla.

Asked about the frustrations of fans at the results, Simeone told reporters: “They’re right. We’re in the same situation as them.

“We gave everything to win the game and we couldn’t do it. We’re working as hard as we can to make the most of the great qualities of the players we have. I am certain that with calm, patience and hard work, we will achieve the results we want.

“We cannot stray from this path. We played two matches in which we deserved more… It’s true that we drew, that we’re not happy, that we had to win, but we’re on the path we need to be on.”