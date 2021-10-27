Sharjah Cricket Stadium echoed with “Security, Security” post PakvsNZ

PakVsNz: It was indeed a satisfying high point of the security hullabaloo as Pakistan defeated New Zealand, which had earlier pulled out of a tour in September because of the “security concerns.”

A video went viral on all major social media platforms, showing Pakistani fans screaming ‘security, security’ cathartically, to tease New Zealand at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In the video, the players of Pakistan and New Zealand can be seen greeting each other after the nail-biting PakVsNz match.

Also Read: PakVsIndia: Scenes From Quetta to Khyber, Karachi to Kashmir

Tuesday night, fast bowler Haris Rauf took a career-best 4-22 to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand by five wickets. Veteran Shoaib Malik (27) and Asif Ali (26) came together with Pakistan wobbling at 87-5 and led the team to their target in 18.4 overs.

And the finisher Asif Ali! pic.twitter.com/z8dId7QOMg — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 26, 2021

Pakistan to play Afghanistan next, in Dubai on Friday while New Zealand to face India, on Sunday.

A-Sports, Pakistan’s first HD sports channel, is broadcasting all the matches of the T20 World Cup.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!