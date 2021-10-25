PakVsIndia: Scenes From Quetta to Khyber, Karachi to Kashmir and across the world!

Fans of cricket across the world rejoice at Pakistan’s tremendous victory in the PakVsIndia game.

After the #MaukaMauka memes, the social media is now flooded with the post-match theme, trolling the Indians after Pakistan grabbed victory against India in the T20 World Cup match.

However, apart from the memes, abundant people have posted videos of PakvsIndia post-victory celebrations from different parts of Pakistan. Let’s have a look.

Sialkot:

Chiniot:

Jashn in chiniot #PakvsIndia pakistan zindabad pakistan beat india t20 world cup2021 pic.twitter.com/qf1OARZV7X — Khurram shahzad (@Khurram53165411) October 24, 2021

Karachi:

Lahore:

Islamabad:

That is not all! Similar videos are posted from different parts of the world after PakVsIndia.

Bangladesh:

Houston:

Celebrations in Houston, Texas, USA after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in World Cup. Video via @Nas_k27 #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/7YduTtJncm — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 25, 2021

Dallas:

Celebrations in Dallas (USA) after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in World Cup. Video via Sharmeen. #PakvsIndia #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/GScJ985KcM — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 25, 2021

Dubai:

London:

Celebrations in London after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in World Cup. Video via @AajKamranKhan #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/fPzWT2MAma — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 25, 2021

Jammu and Kashmir:

Teri Jaan Meri Jaan, Pakistan, Pakistan! Celebrations at both sides of the Line of Control are a statement in themself. #Kashmir #PakvsIndia #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/QghMK0xC8O — Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) October 24, 2021

Meanwhile, a few videos and videos came out from India as well.

And finally, the scenes at the Dubai International Stadium during PakVsIndia game.

Only two players left the entire India and Indian cricket team helpless. Excellent batting by Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

Shaheen shah Afridi is absolute beauty 😍#PakvsIndia #ViratKohli #BabarAzam #T20WorldCup2021 #PAKvIND

#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/PLBRGgWv9F — #T20WorldCup (@InayaaMalik) October 24, 2021

This is how the Boys in Green reacted to the winning shot.

Celebrations by Pakistan Cricket Team after we defeated India by 10 wickets in World Cup. Video via @TheRealPCB #PakvsIndia #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/7uhmXo3XQU — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 25, 2021

Sunday evening, Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How did you celebrate the PakVsIndia victory?

