PakVsIndia: Scenes From Quetta to Khyber, Karachi to Kashmir and across the world!

Fans of cricket across the world rejoice at Pakistan’s tremendous victory in the PakVsIndia game.

After the #MaukaMauka memes, the social media is now flooded with the post-match theme, trolling the Indians after Pakistan grabbed victory against India in the T20 World Cup match.

However, apart from the memes, abundant people have posted videos of PakvsIndia post-victory celebrations from different parts of Pakistan. Let’s have a look.

Sialkot:

Chiniot:

Karachi:

Lahore:

Islamabad:

That is not all! Similar videos are posted from different parts of the world after PakVsIndia.

Bangladesh:

Houston:

Dallas:

Dubai:

London:

 

Jammu and Kashmir:

Meanwhile, a few videos and videos came out from India as well.

And finally, the scenes at the Dubai International Stadium during PakVsIndia game.

This is how the Boys in Green reacted to the winning shot.

Sunday evening, Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

How did you celebrate the PakVsIndia victory?

