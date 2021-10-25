PakVsIndia: Scenes From Quetta to Khyber, Karachi to Kashmir and across the world!

Fans of cricket across the world rejoice at Pakistan’s tremendous victory in the PakVsIndia game.
After the #MaukaMauka memes, the social media is now flooded with the post-match theme, trolling the Indians after Pakistan grabbed victory against India in the T20 World Cup match.
However, apart from the memes, abundant people have posted videos of PakvsIndia post-victory celebrations from different parts of Pakistan. Let’s have a look.
Sialkot:
Pakistan's joys of victory at clock tower Sialkot#PakvsIndia#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/ZqpsXDV1D0
— Mehar Ali 🗣️ (@Avoid_patwariS) October 24, 2021
Chiniot:
Jashn in chiniot #PakvsIndia pakistan zindabad pakistan beat india t20 world cup2021 pic.twitter.com/qf1OARZV7X
— Khurram shahzad (@Khurram53165411) October 24, 2021
Karachi:
Love the way Karachi celebrates victories❣️ PAKISTAN ZINDABAD 🇵🇰 #PakvsIndia #T20WorldCup #Pakistan #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/XzPFvpkMeO
— Maazia Majeed (@_maazia) October 24, 2021
@babarazam258
This is for You.
Love from Gulistan-E-Johar #Karachi.@TheRealPCB @T20WorldCup #BabarAzam #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kxRAunuTSO
— {H0R|Z0N} (@Glowpoint) October 24, 2021
Lahore:
Was so nice to see smiles and joy on their faces. Pakistanis celebrating on the streets after win. #MaukaMauka #IndiaVsPak #PakVsInd #PakistanZindabad #pakistan #Pakistani pic.twitter.com/WpCBUjwye5
— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 24, 2021
Islamabad:
Islamabad Right now 😍😍#AkshayKumar #PakvsIndia #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/0lrG2mf4JQ
— Realistic (@realistic_iam) October 24, 2021
That is not all! Similar videos are posted from different parts of the world after PakVsIndia.
Bangladesh:
This is how #Bangladesh is celebrating the victory of its brother #Pakistan.
Location: Dhaka #PakvsIndia #ICCT20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/xo8n6cMU65
— Nznn Ahmed #Geelanism (@na_nznn) October 24, 2021
Houston:
Celebrations in Houston, Texas, USA after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in World Cup. Video via @Nas_k27 #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/7YduTtJncm
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 25, 2021
Dallas:
Celebrations in Dallas (USA) after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in World Cup. Video via Sharmeen. #PakvsIndia #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/GScJ985KcM
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 25, 2021
Dubai:
Congratulations to the #Pakistan! #Dubai became #Karachi right now (celebrations). #TeamPakistan had made us all proud!#PAKvIND #PakvsIndia #T20WorldCup2021 #T20WorldCup #PCB #GreenShirts #PakistanCricketTeam #indiaVsPakistan pic.twitter.com/iFkAn8Jjfs
— Syed Haseeb Zubair🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@S_HaseebZubair) October 24, 2021
London:
Celebrations in London after Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets in World Cup. Video via @AajKamranKhan #PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/fPzWT2MAma
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 25, 2021
Jammu and Kashmir:
All Kashmiris brothers in Jammu and Kashmir are celebrating Pakistan's victory. ❤💞❤
Many congratulations to Pakistan 🇵🇰 for defeating India By 10 Wickets #PakvsIndia #ViratKohli #BabarAzam #T20WorldCup2021 #PAKvIND #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/xrIk2uV0Ql
— Waqas Akhter 🗨 (@waqasakhter077) October 24, 2021
Teri Jaan Meri Jaan, Pakistan, Pakistan!
Celebrations at both sides of the Line of Control are a statement in themself. #Kashmir #PakvsIndia #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/QghMK0xC8O
— Asfandyar Bhittani (@BhittaniKhannnn) October 24, 2021
Somewhere in Kashmir celebrating Pakistan winning.@WeAreTeamIndia #PAKvsIND #PAKvsINDIA #INDvsPAK #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2021 #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/FsPXXggQEN
— Aqib Shah (@pzaqib) October 24, 2021
Meanwhile, a few videos and videos came out from India as well.
TVs etc are breaking by the Indian fans after losing from Green shirts#PakistanZindabad. #ThokaThoka#PakvsIndia. #INDvPAK#AkshayKumar #BabarAzam#ViratKohli #Afridi#Pakistan #Pakistan_Ek_Eshq_Ek_Junoon#IndianCricketTeam #RohithSharma #MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/Q340u0owDm
— Noman Akram (@M_NomanAkram) October 25, 2021
Situation in India#PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/5xSiswQnOw
— Hassan Niazi (@HASSANK55983320) October 24, 2021
Aftershocks of massive win of Pakistan in India… 🤦🏻🤣#AkshayKumar #TeamIndia #MaukaMauka #PakvsIndia #Congratulations #chup #OverConfidence pic.twitter.com/KN06SwcbNe
— Khubaib Faheem (@KhubaibFaheem) October 24, 2021
And finally, the scenes at the Dubai International Stadium during PakVsIndia game.
Only two players left the entire India and Indian cricket team helpless. Excellent batting by Muhammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.
Shaheen shah Afridi is absolute beauty 😍#PakvsIndia #ViratKohli #BabarAzam #T20WorldCup2021 #PAKvIND
#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/PLBRGgWv9F
— #T20WorldCup (@InayaaMalik) October 24, 2021
Bharti fans leaving ground 😂#PakvsIndia pic.twitter.com/QCVi10vdVV
— MUHAMMAD RAFAY MAJEED (@MUHAMMADRAFAYMA) October 24, 2021
Scenes from stadium after defeat by 10 wickets… #PakvsIndia #Mauka_Mauka #Pak_vs_India #AkshayKumar #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dTmIUyJQDe
— Asif Chishti (@AsifChishti) October 24, 2021
So ladies and gentlemen 😂After 'kohli ni hota tujhse chase'😂here comes this😂😂#PakvsIndia#MaukaMauka pic.twitter.com/td7ZCtjXhS
— قرۃ العین🇵🇰 (@Quratulainkay) October 24, 2021
This is how the Boys in Green reacted to the winning shot.
Celebrations by Pakistan Cricket Team after we defeated India by 10 wickets in World Cup. Video via @TheRealPCB #PakvsIndia #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/7uhmXo3XQU
— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 25, 2021
Sunday evening, Pakistan registered a historic 10-wicket win against arch-rivals India in the T20 World Cup group stage fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
How did you celebrate the PakVsIndia victory?
