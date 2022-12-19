Monday, December 19, 2022
Web Desk

Fan’s prediction on Messi comes true after seven years

Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup title under the star player Lionel Messi on Sunday. 

The question of whether Lionel Messi would ever win a FIFA World Cup and in which year was all over social media before the tournament began. A Twitter Jose Miguel Polanco predicted that Lionel Messi would become a world champion on December 18, 2022, in 2015. 

He challenged netizens to contact him in the next seven years. It came true on Sunday.

His old tweet went viral after Argentina lifted the championship after beating France on penalties in a nerve-wracking final and netizens could not help themselves in expressing their amusement and their shock over his prediction coming true.

Messi played the leading role in this year’s world championship with seven goals in the tournament. 

Moreover, he became the first player to score in each round of a World Cup since the last-16 round. He became the first player to win the Golden Ball award twice.

