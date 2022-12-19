Fan’s prediction on Messi comes true after seven years

Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup title under the star player Lionel Messi on Sunday.

The question of whether Lionel Messi would ever win a FIFA World Cup and in which year was all over social media before the tournament began. A Twitter Jose Miguel Polanco predicted that Lionel Messi would become a world champion on December 18, 2022, in 2015.

He challenged netizens to contact him in the next seven years. It came true on Sunday.

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

His old tweet went viral after Argentina lifted the championship after beating France on penalties in a nerve-wracking final and netizens could not help themselves in expressing their amusement and their shock over his prediction coming true.

We are look for u,Jose Miguel Polanco❤️❤️❤️💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/tHYhMQuYTY — Aimar Leo💙❤️💥 (@freddyboat7) December 18, 2022

okay José Miguel Polanco tell me who wins the 2026 World Cup NOW https://t.co/BhY7rdaHox — gogle (@gogletemporary) December 18, 2022

I hope José Miguel Polanco bought a lottery ticket… 👀 https://t.co/PVUuwKYYNw — Luis Marques (@lmarques_) December 18, 2022

This is slightly scary imo. https://t.co/1v9xTKkbmM pic.twitter.com/fK7dFvlSkb — Blaze the Triple Star Hunter (@Blazerage32) December 19, 2022

Messi played the leading role in this year’s world championship with seven goals in the tournament.

Perfect viewing for your morning, afternoon or evening 🍿 Relive Argentina’s emotional journey to glory in our special film 📺 #FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 19, 2022

Moreover, he became the first player to score in each round of a World Cup since the last-16 round. He became the first player to win the Golden Ball award twice.

