Messi’s first interview as a kid goes viral

A video of Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s interview as a boy went viral after he led the side to their third FIFA World Cup win on Sunday.

The viral video was shared by football club Newell’s Old Boys in which Messi played as a child. In the interview, he was asked if he knew he was named man of the match after scoring two goals in the match. He replied with “No”.

Messi then talked about his performance in the match.

“The ball came from Federico Rosso Griggini gave it to Lucas, Lucas gave it to me and I scored it,” the prolific footballer said. He dedicated his goal to his family members and fans.

The clip won social media after it made rounds on social media platforms.

According to Newell’s Old Boys, Federico Rosso Griggini briefly played for Brescia in Italy before going on to have a decent career in Argentina, where he played in the Primera División with Chacarita Juniors.

The Lucas that Messi refers to is likely to be lifelong friend Lucas Scaglia, a cousin of the skipper’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo. He met her at Lucas’ house.

Moreover, Messi mentioned Gerardo Grighini, who played as a defensive midfielder from Córdoba, who moved to Italy as a youngster and played in Serie B and Serie C, most notably with Cittadella and Vicenza.

Messi played the leading role in this year’s world championship with seven goals in the tournament. Moreover, he became the first player to score in each round of a World Cup since the last-16 round. He became the first player to win the Golden Ball award twice.

