Fans shocked as Jennifer Aniston shifts career priorities

Friends alum Jennifer Aniston decided to do something she would not be supported for.

The source in question spoke about everything with Closer, and per their findings, “Jen’s priorities have clearly shifted,” completely. “She’s turning down work and spending virtually all her time focused on Jim and his career,” and to those around her, “it goes beyond being a supportive girlfriend.”

The same insider also dropped a major bomb and admitted, “there’s even talk that she’d like to become actively involved in the business to the point that she’s interested in training as a hypnotherapist herself.”

In the end, she also stated, “that’s all well and good, but people around her can’t help noticing it’s coming at the expense of her own career, and they worry she’s making a mistake.”

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There have even been instances in the last year where she’s pulled back from engagements she was deeply aligned with for months before, especially the TV adaptation of actress Jennette McCurdy’s hit memoir, ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’.

For those still unversed with her beau, Jim Curtis, he is a hypnotherapist, a life coach, and an author who focuses on “practical psychology, subconscious reprogramming, and emotional healing,” according to People. He also has one child from a previous marriage, named Aidan.