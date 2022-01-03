Monday, January 3, 2022
Fans spot major mistake in Harry Potter anniversary special

The Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special began streaming on HBO Max on January 1 and a major mistake surrounding Hollywood actor Emma Watson by the producers was seen.

A childhood photo of the Emma Watson’s was to be included. However, the makers used the picture of her co-celebrity Emma Roberts instead.

The major blunder was spotted by the fan who took to social media to share the screenshot of the blunder.

The special show’s producers have admitted that they were expecting someone will come across the editing mistake made on their behalf.  They announced that the mistake will be rectified.

“Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” the statement read. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.”

Here’s how social media reacted to the situation.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts saw the actors and producers coming together to rejoice over the first film’s anniversary.

There were interviews and discussions regarding the scenes by its cast members who were part of the film franchise.

Eran Creevy, Joe Pearlman and Giorgio Testi co-directed the project while James R.M. Hunt, Taryn Hurd and Casey Patterson were the co-producers.

