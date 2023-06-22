‘Fantastic addition’: Critics hail ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’

Hollywood film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘, which is one of the most anticipated films of this year, has met with highly positive reviews.

The penultimate film of the franchise follows actor Tom Cruise’s iconic character Ethan Hunt and the IMF team tracking down a new weapon which threatens humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. A deadly race started after the fate of the world becomes at stake.

Critics are praising the action sequences and casting choice for the Tom Cruise starrer.

Joe Deckelmeier of Screenrant called it a phenomenal film and called it his favourite movie from the franchise.

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning this phenomenal! Hayley Atwell STEALS ever scene she’s in. This is now my favorite #missionimpossible film. With the AI being the villain, this feels like a cautionary tale. The action had my heart rate elevated. That train scene is mind blowing! pic.twitter.com/raHLqTwqEO — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) June 19, 2023

Steven Weintraub of Collider stated that Tom Cruise continues to win hearts in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘. He added that actress Hayley Atwell play a significant role in the film.

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning is incredible. The fastest 2 hr 30 min movie I’ve seen in a long time. One of the best films I’ve seen this year and @TomCruise has done it again. Demands to be seen on the biggest screen. Cannot recommend this movie enough. pic.twitter.com/GOB1WyX2Mi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2023

Big surprise was how much I loved #HayleyAtwell in the film. I’ve always been a fan but she is a fantastic addition to the franchise and is a HUGE part of the movie. pic.twitter.com/fnwxCGDzrk — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2023

Backstage OL, terming it a “pure adrenaline rush”, said the seventh film of the series is a highlight of the franchise.

Can confirm….@MissionFilm is a PURE ADRENALINE RUSH!!#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning feels like a culmination of the highlights in the #MI series while delivering on the important story beats and sets up part 2 BEAUTIFULLY! The action set pieces will BLOW YOUR MIND 💣💥 pic.twitter.com/sRFiodCG3q — BackstageOL (@BackstageOL) June 19, 2023

Perri Nemiroff of The Collider, calling it a winner, said the production value was through the roof and makes the audience feel like they are part of the action.

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is another winner for the franchise. Yet again, the production value is THROUGH THE ROOF with some of the most well-defined and exhilarating set pieces photographed in ways that truly make you feel like you’re in the middle of the… pic.twitter.com/yAX0eJ1t1t — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2023

He also praised Rebecca Ferguson and Hayley Atwell’s performance in the action film.

Tom Cruise is A+ as always and Rebecca Ferguson continues to be a favorite, but franchise newcomer Hayley Atwell wound up being the MAJOR standout for me. She can do it all. Action, comedy, a capable hero in many respects while trying to get her sea legs in others. One of the… pic.twitter.com/GKp2ja9mUo — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 19, 2023

Entertainment journalist Germain Lussier said the “fantastic” and “dynamite” film has a timely story with an excellent choice of new actors and action scenes.

#MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is fantastic. Dynamite, timely story. Excellent new characters. Huge variety of action and a final set piece that ranks top 2-3 all-time for the franchise. It gets a little dense at times but its pace & intensity more than cover that. pic.twitter.com/prm2wa6ZD6 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 19, 2023

Erik Davis, who works for Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, said he had the best time watching ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘. He praised the lengthy and intense action scenes.

I had the absolute best time watching #MissionImpossible – an impeccably made action film that does not stop entertaining. Each action sequence is long, crazy & intense. The story is big & sprawling, but I like how it both felt complete & left you dying for what comes next pic.twitter.com/iNaKlDMH8l — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2023

The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez spoke highly of the production set and the villain.

#MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning is FANTASTIC with insane set pieces & a very timely villain. It demands that you see it in IMAX. pic.twitter.com/5nJKTXMeo6 — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) June 19, 2023

Apart from Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson will be seen as Grace and Ilsa Faust respectively. The rest of the cast includes Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma and Ving Rhames.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed flick, which is the longest film in the franchise with a running time of two hours and 36 minutes – will release on July 12. He has co-written the film with Bruce Geller.

Moreover, he has co-produced the film with Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, Bradley J. Fischer, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jake Myers, Brian Oliver and Marco Valerio Pugini.