29.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 23, 2023
- Advertisement -

‘Fantastic addition’: Critics hail ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Hollywood film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘, which is one of the most anticipated films of this year, has met with highly positive reviews.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The penultimate film of the franchise follows actor Tom Cruise’s iconic character Ethan Hunt and the IMF team tracking down a new weapon which threatens humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. A deadly race started after the fate of the world becomes at stake.

Critics are praising the action sequences and casting choice for the Tom Cruise starrer. 

Joe Deckelmeier of Screenrant called it a phenomenal film and called it his favourite movie from the franchise.

Steven Weintraub of Collider stated that Tom Cruise continues to win hearts in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘. He added that actress Hayley Atwell play a significant role in the film.

Backstage OL, terming it a “pure adrenaline rush”, said the seventh film of the series is a highlight of the franchise.

Perri Nemiroff of The Collider, calling it a winner, said the production value was through the roof and makes the audience feel like they are part of the action.

He also praised Rebecca Ferguson and Hayley Atwell’s performance in the action film.

Entertainment journalist Germain Lussier said the “fantastic” and “dynamite” film has a timely story with an excellent choice of new actors and action scenes.

Erik Davis, who works for Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes, said he had the best time watching ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘. He praised the lengthy and intense action scenes. 

The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez spoke highly of the production set and the villain.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson will be seen as Grace and Ilsa Faust respectively. The rest of the cast includes Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma and Ving Rhames.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed flick, which is the longest film in the franchise with a running time of two hours and 36 minutes – will release on July 12. He has co-written the film with Bruce Geller.

Related – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ accused of copying ‘Pathaan‘ by Indians

Moreover, he has co-produced the film with Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, Bradley J. Fischer, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jake Myers, Brian Oliver and Marco Valerio Pugini. 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.