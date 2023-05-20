‘Mission: Impossible’ accused of copying ‘Pathaan’ by Indians

Indian fans are claiming that a stunt in the upcoming Hollywood film ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ is copied from the Bollywood movie ‘Pathaan‘.

Netizens pointed out the similarities after the trailer of ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘ was released on May 17.

It showed Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt battling antagonist Easi Morales on a speeding train. It plummeted off a broken bridge and the protagonist navigated falling carriages and leapt across a chasm to safety.

The same is shown in the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Pathaan‘.

Indian fans compared the two scenes by sharing pictures. They claimed that the ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ makers copied King Khan’s stunts.

However, some defended the upcoming ‘Mission: Impossible‘ film.

Poor Srkians, How is the Mission Impossible train scene copied when it was filmed before Pathaan? And that scene of Pathaan is also copied frame by frame… https://t.co/HUVYQFjaC7 pic.twitter.com/VL6HHLLsQB — Akkians Network (@immortalkhiladi) May 17, 2023

lol mission impossible was shot way before pathaan release so stop this nonsense — 𝒖 (@dussktilldawn_) May 19, 2023

Indian media sayin, Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible, plagiarized stunts from SRK’s Pathan, are you guys for real, you’ve lost it completely, there are delusions of grandeur then there is this — Waleed Javaid (@waleedjavaidd) May 19, 2023

Pathaan is completely CG. Every stunt is Mission Impossible is real. — Chadwick Everdene (@ChadEver1) May 18, 2023

The seventh film in the franchise will tell the story of Ethan Hunt and the IMF team tracking down a new weapon which threatens humanity if it falls into the wrong hands.

A deadly race started after the fate of the world becomes at stake.

Apart from Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Rebecca Ferguson will be seen as Grace and Ilsa Faust respectively. The rest of the cast includes Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, Cary Elwes, Shea Whigham, Indira Varma and Ving Rhames.

The Christopher McQuarrie-directed flick will release on July 12, 2023. He has co-written the film with Bruce Geller.

Moreover, he has co-produced the film with Tom Cruise, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison, Bradley J. Fischer, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jake Myers, Brian Oliver and Marco Valerio Pugini.