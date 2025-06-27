Did Marvel quietly cut THIS star from Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Fantastic Four: First Steps fans have noticed a strange detail John Malkovich, who appeared briefly in the movie’s first teaser trailer, may have been cut from the final version.

His name is now missing from the official cast list on Disney’s website,sparking rumours that his character may have been cut from the final version.

John Malkovich was announced as part of the Fantastic Four: First Steps cast back in May 2024.

His role was kept secret, leading fans to speculate that he could be playing a major figure from Marvel Comics such as Dr. Franklin Storm, Nathaniel Richards, or even the villainous Red Ghost.

However, Disney’s latest article marking the release of the final trailer does not include Malkovich in the cast list, even though other well-known names like Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach are all mentioned.

The omission is especially odd since John Malkovich is a respected actor and a big name that studios usually highlight in promotions.

The cast list also includes Ralph Ineson and Julia Garner, who are playing the film’s villains, as well as Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Still, there’s no sign of Malkovich, raising questions about his character’s fate in the movie.

Despite being featured in the teaser for Fantastic Four: First Steps, John Malkovich has not appeared in any further marketing materials including trailers, posters, or interviews.

In the lead-up to the film’s July release, Marvel has focused more on the Fantastic Four team, the arrival of Galactus, and the 1960s-style setting rather than Malkovich’s mystery role.

In a rare comment about his involvement, Malkovich once said that he previously turned down Marvel roles due to pay but accepted this one to work again with director Matt Shakman, with whom he had worked on Cut Bank.

However, he has remained quiet since, and no one connected to the film has explained his absence from recent promotion.

While it’s still possible that Malkovich has a small but crucial part in Fantastic Four: First Steps, his disappearance from the official cast list suggests his scenes might have been cut during post-production.