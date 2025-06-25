MCU’s Galactus revealed in Fantastic Four: First Steps final trailer

Fantastic Four: First Steps has released its last trailer, and the two-minute clip makes one thing clear: Galactus is on his way.

The video shows the towering cosmic villain floating above Earth, while the new heroes scramble to prepare. Fans have waited years to see Galactus in the MCU, and Fantastic Four: First Steps finally delivers a first look at him in all his planet-eating glory.

In the fresh trailer, Ralph Ineson’s Galactus looms behind swirling purple clouds as silver energy blasts across the sky. At his side rides Julia Garner’s Shalla-Bal, a new version of the Silver Surfer.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of H.E.R.B.I.E., the team’s chatty robot (voiced by Matthew Wood), and a quick shot of Reed and Sue’s baby, Franklin Richards, clutching a tiny blue blanket.

Directed by Matt Shakman, Fantastic Four: First Steps stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch. The supporting cast includes John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser and Natasha Lyonne.

Set in a colourful, retro-futuristic 1960s world, Fantastic Four: First Steps launches Phase 6 of the MCU.

The plot follows Marvel’s First Family as they face Galactus, “their most daunting challenge yet,” according to the official synopsis. The trailer hints at an early clash on the Moon, followed by desperate city-wide evacuations as Galactus closes in.

Fantastic Four: First Steps will reach UK and US cinemas on 25 July 2025 via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

It will be followed by Spider-Man: Brand New Day in 2026 and two Avengers blockbusters Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars in late 2026 and 2027.

Marvel has already begun work on a sequel to Fantastic Four: First Steps, though details remain secret.

With its dramatic shots of Galactus, the final trailer for Fantastic Four: First Steps promises high-stakes action and the cosmic scale fans have been hoping for.