Who supported Pedro Pascal after Fantastic Four casting backlash?

Pedro Pascal recalls the backlash he faced after being cast in Fantastic Four and how Robert Downey Jr. immediately stepped up to support him.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star has opened up about the criticism he’s faced since being cast, and thankfully, he’s not facing it alone.

Veteran MCU actor Robert Downey Jr has shown his support during what Pascal admits has been a challenging moment in his career.

Pascal, known for standout performances in Game of Thrones, The Mandalorian, and The Last of Us, is now set to play Reed Richards in Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hits cinemas on 25 July 2025.

But even before the film’s release, backlash has followed him. “I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done,” Pedro Pascal told Vanity Fair.

“He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave,” these are just a few of the comments he’s seen.

Despite the negativity, Pedro Pascal is keeping his focus on the work, crediting the Fantastic Four creative team for helping him stay motivated.

Amid the noise, Robert Downey Jr. has emerged as a strong supporter of Pedro Pascal. The Iron Man star, who worked with Pascal on Avengers: Doomsday, reached out with kindness and encouragement.

The support is mutual. Robert Downey Jr praised Pedro Pascal’s journey in Hollywood, saying, “Pascal’s slow trajectory to becoming a household name who is on a wildly hot streak kind of reaffirms my faith in our industry.”

Robert Downey Jr has also extended similar kindness to rising MCU talent Dominique Thorne, who stars in Ironheart. “He has been so sweet, like, through and through,” Thorne said of Downey Jr.’s encouragement. “The support means so much.”

As Pedro Pascal braces for his big MCU debut, having Robert Downey Jr. in his corner has clearly made an impact. In a universe as large and demanding as Marvel’s, support from someone who’s been the face of the franchise means everything.