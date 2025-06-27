Why did Marvel ask Pedro Pascal to ‘tone it down’ in Fantastic Four: First Steps?

Fantastic Four: First Steps star Pedro Pascal has opened up about a surprising note he received while filming Marvel Studios’ upcoming superhero reboot.

Known for his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us, Pascal is now stepping into the role of Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, in what promises to be a bold new take on Marvel’s First Family.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Pedro Pascal revealed that he became so immersed in the 1960s-inspired world of Fantastic Four: First Steps that he began performing with a stylised mid-Atlantic accent – until Marvel asked him to tone it down.

“They had to keep pulling me back from a very mid-Atlantic early 60s talk,” Pascal explained. “I took to it so well, they had to pull me aside and say, ‘Talk more like yourself.’”

Pedro Pascal shared that he found it exciting to step into a new style and era: “What they’ve created is something we haven’t seen before. The theatre of that is something to step into.”

Fantastic Four: First Steps is set in a retro-futuristic 1960s-inspired world, introducing Reed Richards, Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face off against the planet-devouring threat of Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson.

Julia Garner also joins the cast as the Silver Surfer, Galactus’ powerful Herald.

Despite minor fan complaints about Pedro Pascal’s facial hair in early images, most Marvel fans are excited to see him bring Reed Richards to life.

The actor’s strong reputation and previous success in major franchises make him a promising lead in this reboot.

The film, directed by Matt Shakman, has been written by a team including Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman, WandaVision‘s Cam Squires, and Black Widow‘s Eric Pearson.

Although the film is titled Fantastic Four: First Steps, it has already laid the groundwork for crossovers with other Marvel heroes.

Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, and likely Avengers: Secret Wars as well, placing him at the heart of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s future.

With mystery roles filled by John Malkovich, Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles, and rumours of Doctor Doom making an appearance, Fantastic Four: First Steps is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s biggest releases in years.

The movie hits cinemas on 25 July 2025.