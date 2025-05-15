‘Fantastic Four’ villain Galactus’s first look emerges online

The first look at ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ villain Galactus has made it online two months before the film’s release.

Marvel Studios released the first trailer of the film in February, while confirming that the upcoming title will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025.

While ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ trailer featured Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), fans were left wondering about the full look of Galactus, portrayed by Ralph Ineson.

The first full look at Galactus has now emerged online, showing that the character looks comic book-accurate.

The first look at the ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ villain was shared by an X handle @acelirium.

Fans were left stunned as Galactus looked comics-accurate with his humanoid shape and purple cosmic armour.

It appears that the viral image is from the Osaka Comic Con 2025, where there is a Marvel pop-up store.

It is to be noted here that Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ brings Marvel’s First Family to life in a stunning 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world.

The film follows Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they embark on their most perilous journey yet.

As The Fantastic Four struggle to balance their responsibilities as superheroes with their unbreakable family bond, a new threat looms over Earth—a cosmic menace unlike any they’ve faced before.