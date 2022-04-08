Farah Khan denies allegations, warns people against defaming her

LAHORE: Farah Khan, a close associate of First Lady Bushra Bibi, has denied allegations against her and said that she has never interfered in the governmental affairs, days after the opposition blamed her for having a role in transfer and postings in the Punjab province.

Taking to Twitter, Farah Khan said that she has nothing to do with politics and never played role in governmental affairs. “Those who are hurling allegations against me also have their daughters and sisters,” she said.

She further said that her husband has already given clarification regarding her business. “Those who have been linked to me have also rejected allegations against me,” she said in her message on the micro-blogging site.

Farah further said that her family was is state of trauma after the allegations were hurled against her. “Kindly do not defame me and my family on the basis of gossips,” she said.

The clarification from Farah Khan, who is considered close to First Lady Bushra Bibi, came after members from opposition parties and estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan blamed that she used to play her role in transfer of officials in the Punjab province.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has however denied the allegations.

منی لانڈرنگ اور کرپشن کے بے تاج بادشاہوں کا ہمیشہ وطیرہ رہا ہے کہ جب سیاسی میدان میں مات کھائیں تو بلیک میلنگ کے لیے اپنے حریفوں اور اداروں پر بے سروپا الزامات لگانے لگ جاتے ہیں سیاسی میدان میں شکست خوردہ عناصر بےبنیاد اور من گھڑت الزامات لگا کر اپنی خفت نہیں چھپا سکتے — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) April 6, 2022

