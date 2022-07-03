Farah Khan starts preparations to file lawsuit against PML-N leaders

ISLAMABAD: Farah Khan, a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, has started preparations to file a lawsuit against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Attaullah Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Farah Khan’s lawyer started preparations to file a lawsuit against Punjab’s Home Minister Attaullah Tarar and Law Minister Malik Ahmed Khan to seek legal action against them.

Azhar Siddique Advocate said that a defamation case is being filed against Attaullah Tarar. He added that the said plot was purchased by his client after fulfilling all legal requirements, whereas, the said company was registered with the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

READ: FARAH KHAN SENDS LEGAL NOTICE TO PML-N’S ATTAULLAH TARAR

He added that Farah Khan and her mother Bushra Khan were shareholders in the company. The company had been registered on November 26, 2020. Siddique detailed that only one instalment of the said plot was deposited. “A temporary allotment of the plot was made and the plot could be cancelled in case of any irregularity.”

“The case is lodged but the First Information Report (FIR) is not be provided. After the stay order, no instalment is paid for the plot. The ownership of the plot was not transferred to Farah Khan yet.

Legal notice

On May 7, it was learnt that Farah Khan sent a legal notice to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Deputy Secretary-General Attaullah Tarar.

Farah Khan has sent a legal notice to PML-N central leader Attaullah Tarar after he raised allegations and launched derogatory remarks against her by changing her real name.

READ: NAB SUMMONS FOUR ACCUSED IN FARAH KHAN ASSETS CASE

The PML-N deputy secretary-general has been asked to withdraw his allegations against Farah Khan besides submitting a written apology within seven days.

It further stated that Tarar should tender an apology through media, otherwise, a defamation suit worth Rs5 billion will be filed against him.

Probe into assets case

Earlier, the federal government had decided to bring back Farah Khan to Pakistan from Dubai for investigation in the assets case against her.

Sources mentioned the presence of Farah Khan, who is a close friend of former first lady Bushra Bibi, is necessary for the investigation. The legal formalities got underway for her return.

It is pertinent to mention that a spokesperson of the National Accountability Bureau claimed a huge turnover amounting to Rs847 million had been found in her account during the last three years, which did not commensurate with her stated account profile.

These credits were received in her account and withdrawn immediately within a short period.

Comments