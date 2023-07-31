Fardeen Khan, wife Natasha to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Reports

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan and his wife Natasha Madhvani are reportedly heading for divorce after 18 years of marriage.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the actor has been living separately from his wife for over a year and the couple has now decided ‘to part ways amicably’.

Quoting a source close to Khan, a publication reported, “It’s been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two, and when they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other.”

Reportedly, Khan is residing in Mumbai, India with his mother, while Madhvani is in London with their kids. Both the actor and his wife are avoiding any statements on the matter at the moment.

For the unversed, Fardeen, son of the late Bollywood legend Feroz Khan, and Natasha Madhvani, daughter of the yesteryear diva Mumtaz, tied the knot in 2005. They are parents to two kids, a daughter Diani Isabella, 10, and a son Azarius, 6.

Moreover, on the work front, Khan is set for a comeback to films with horror drama, ‘Visfot’, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat and Krystle D’Souza, while he also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ and a sequel to 2005 hit ‘No Entry’ in the pipeline.

