Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ stalled again?

Farhan Akhtar’s hotly-anticipated, all-girls road-trip movie, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ starring Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, seems to be on the backburner once again.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As per the reports from Indian media, the much-talked project, which was postponed last year due to Bhatt’s pregnancy, is pushed back once again, due to the struggle of getting the dates of all three stars locked together.

While Bhatt is gearing up for the release of much-delayed ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahanii’ and her Hollywood debut ‘Heart of Stone’, Chopra and Kaif are busy with ‘Head of State’ and ‘Tiger 3’ respectively.

On the other hand, Akhtar is planning to get back to acting and is in talks with Aamir Khan to play the lead in his next production, the remake of the Spanish sports dramedy ‘Campeones’.

Moreover, he will return to direction after wrapping the shoot for his acting stint but will focus on the third film of the ‘Don’ franchise.

Confirming the developments, the Indian publication quoted a source saying, “Farhan Akhtar is completely cooperating with the leads and not pressuring anybody. A call on the prospects of Jee Le Zara will be taken once all three leads have a common date for the shoot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Additionally, the insider also teased the possible changes in the casting.

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood actor-director Farhan Akhtar announced his next road-trip project ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in 2021, with three leading divas of the industry, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in leads, while the rising star kid, Ishaan Khatter was roped in to play a pivotal part.

Produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the story is written by duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Katrina Kaif starrer superhero film is shelved?