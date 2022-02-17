Farhan Akhtar to marry Shibani Dandekar on February 19?

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar is reportedly getting married to singer Shibani Dandekar in a traditional wedding on February 19 before registering their marriage two days later.

It was earlier reported that the celebrity couple will tie the knot on February 21. The report mentioned that a traditional wedding will happen on February 19 in Mumbai as well.

A source close to the family member said that the details of the ceremonies are not being revealed for avoiding media attention.

“The family has been extremely discreet about this wedding as they don’t want the media to turn up at the venue,” the source was quoted saying the report. “Only family members have been invited. It is still unclear how things are planned, as everything is under wraps. But in most probability, it will be a Maharashtrian wedding.”

The report further mentioned that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s relatives will leave for Khandala on February 18 for the daytime ceremony the next day.

Earlier, his father Javed Akhtar has announced that his son will get married to singer Shibani Dandekar on February 21, adding that it will be a limited affair due to the safety guidelines set in place in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The writer said that the event will be a limited affair due to the safety guidelines set in place in wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Javed Akhtar claimed of his family members really like Shibani Dandekar. He said that the couple get along well.

The couple reportedly started seeing each other in 2018. They take to social media for sharing their pictures.

Earlier, the singer recently wrote wished his soon-to-be-husband that 2022 will be his best year yet, adding that she loves him forever.

